Monday PM Forecast: lower humidity to bring a few comfortable mornings

A poorly defined cold front will move through the Baton Rouge Area overnight. With the passage of this front, the most noticeable change will be a dip in humidity. You will likely sense much drier and more comfortable air, especially on Wednesday and Thursday mornings.

Tonight & Tomorrow: As a weak front continues to move through the region overnight, clouds and even a spotty shower remain possible early. However, skies will progressively clear from north to south as low temperatures settle near average in the low to mid 70s. Tuesday will be the first in a stretch of drier conditions and the first with any heat alerts since the beginning of last week. It will still be hot as ample sunshine drives high temperatures into the upper 90s. However, feels-like temperatures will barely register higher thanks to much lower humidity.

Up Next: Thanks to the reduced humidity, Wednesday and Thursday morning will both start off on a comfortable note with low temperatures in the low 70s. A few spots north and east of Baton Rouge could even dip into the upper 60s. The afternoons will still be hot with high temperatures in the upper 90s. The lack of moisture will mean that the heat index is no big concern, rain is next to impossible and clouds will be scarce. Friday, the weather will be in transition with moisture recovery underway. By the weekend, there should be enough to register some spotty showers or thunderstorms, at the least.

The Tropics: Hurricane Ernesto will transition into an extratropical system by early Tuesday. However, dangerous surf will continue to batter the coasts of New England and Canada. As of 4pm Monday, Ernesto had maximum sustained winds of 90mph and was moving northeast at 26mph. The storm will accelerate and weaken as it moves out into the hurricane graveyard of the North Atlantic.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Josh

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.