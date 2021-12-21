Monday PM Forecast: if you like the chill, enjoy it before Christmas

The first half of Christmas week will be chilly. The second half of Christmas week will not be.

Next 24 Hours: Showers will end from west to east early this evening. Clouds will be a bit slower to clear but that trend is expected after midnight and into daybreak on Tuesday. With continued north breezes in the range of 5-10mph, low temperatures will easily dip into the upper 30s. More and more sunshine should become available through Tuesday afternoon with completely blue sky likely by the end of the day. Since winds will stay out of the north, high temperatures will be below average topping out in the mid 50s.

Up Next: Clear skies will dominate through the weekend. The big story will be temperatures. Wednesday through Thursday morning will stay cool. Both mornings will bottom out near 40 degrees with some upper 30s very possible north and east of Baton Rouge. By Thursday afternoon, winds will take on a southerly direction which results in warming temperatures. Highs will return to the 70s on Thursday and the upper 70s by Friday. Christmas Day right on into early next weekend could have afternoon readings pushing the 80s and flirting with record highs. CLICK HERE for your detailed 7-Day Forecast.

The Explanation: An upper level trough of low pressure and associated surface low will continue to move east of the region into Tuesday. As this system departs, sinking and drying air will help skies clear. A period of seasonably cool temperatures will persist through Thursday morning and a surface high pressure system maintains light, north to easterly winds. Toward the end of the week, that surface high will set up in the Southeast U.S. and an upper level ridge of high pressure will build over the Southern half of the country. These two factors will combine for warming temperatures and the extent of the upper level ridge will cause near record warmth Friday through at least next Monday.

--Josh

