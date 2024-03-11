Monday PM Forecast: clear skies give way to unsettled pattern by midweek

After a quiet and cool beginning to the workweek, temperatures and rain chances will gradually increase. Each day Wednesday through the weekend will have a shot at showers and thunderstorms.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Mainly clear skies will persist overnight. With just light and variable winds, low temperatures will slide into the upper 40s which is just a touch below average for the time of year. Tuesday will feature sun early with high temperatures making a jump into the upper 70s. Expect more clouds late in the day.

Up Next: For the remainder of the workweek and through at least Saturday, temperatures will be a few degrees above average. Expect morning lows in the mid to upper 60s and afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s.

Wednesday will mark the transition into a more active and unsettled weather pattern. Moisture increasing from the Gulf of Mexico will lead to isolated showers and thunderstorms flaring up in response to daytime warming. With plenty of moisture in place, an upper level disturbance moving across the area will instigate a little more action on Thursday.

By Friday, a slow moving cold front will move into the region, increasing showers and thunderstorms even further. In fact, the final day of the workweek will likely feature the highest coverage of rain in the Capital Area. The cold front is expected to stall over the region Saturday and into Sunday maintaining the potential for some rain. It is too early to call out specifically favored times for the showers and thunderstorms as much will hinge on the movement of the front. With a number of outdoor events slated for the weekend, it will be important to keep tabs on the Storm Station forecast, especially with regard to any possibility of lightning.

The cold front is expected to get a significant push south later Sunday or early Monday. A final batch of rain and thunderstorms will press through followed by a substantial drop in temperatures for the beginning of next week. Thermometers will be several degrees below average which is mid 70s over low 50s for the time of year.

