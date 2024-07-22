Monday AM Forecast: Wet workweek ahead, Keep raingear handy

With many more opportunities to run into showers and storms this week, keep the raingear handy. A deeper surge of gulf moisture Tuesday and Wednesday bring the soggiest conditions to the area while keeping temperatures slightly below average for the middle of July.

Today & Tonight: Showers and storms will likely begin forming right around sunrise Monday morning, first near the coast and gradually move north through the region as the morning wears on. Some might run into a heavier downpour or storm during the early morning commute. Scattered showers will continue through the region during the first half of the day with only isolated activity during the later afternoon hours. Monday afternoon and evening will feature plenty of cloud cover with temperatures climbing near 90° during the dry time, which there will be plenty of today. Around 70% of the Capital Area will see rainfall at sometime on Monday.

Overnight, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy as temperatures fall back into the mid-70's before more rain arrives Tuesday.

Up Next: Southerly winds all week help continue to keep Gulf moisture plentiful in southern Louisiana, but a deeper plume of moisture will move into the region on Tuesday, elevating rain coverage for almost everyone through the middle of the week. The elevated moisture amounts could allow for 1-3 more inches of rainfall to accumulate in the Capital Area before the end of the week. Tuesday and Wednesday will see numerous showers and storms, with a bit less dry time during the day than previous days. With soils already saturated from rounds of storms over the weekend, flash flooding becomes more possible this week, especially in flood-prone areas. Highs will struggle to warm past the upper 80's until the end of the week when rain coverage begins to decline.

The Tropics: The entire Atlantic Basin remains quiet, and no tropical development is expected in the next seven days.





- Emma Kate Cowan

