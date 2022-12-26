Latest Weather Blog
Monday AM Forecast: The 70s return by the middle of the week
Temperatures will be heating up ahead of our next chance for rain.
THE FORECAST
Today & Tonight: Areas north of I-12 are under a Hard Freeze Warning until 9 am. Everyone will see temperatures below freezing this morning. As the sun begins to rise we will see temperatures steadily climb into the mid-50s by this afternoon. Skies will stay mostly clear during the day, but by the evening some high level clouds will start streaming in from the west. Overnight some of the cloud cover will stick around and temperatures will fall back into the mid-30s.
Up Next: Tuesday morning some areas will still see temperatures at or below freezing. This will be the last morning with the threat for freezing temperatures. The sun will quickly come out and warm things into the mid-50s again Tuesday afternoon. Each day temperatures will continue to climb, and by Wednesday afternoon we are expecting the 70s to be back in the forecast. Wednesday will be our last completely dry day, starting Thursday a cold front begins to move in from the west. Most people will stay completely dry but showers ill start creeping in overnight. Friday is shaping up to be a total washout with off and on showers all day. The line of showers and storms should be out of the area before any New Years Eve celebration Saturday night. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.
