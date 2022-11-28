Monday AM Forecast: Strong or severe storms possible on Tuesday afternoon

Monday looks sunny and comfortable, but Tuesday afternoon storms bring a risk for severe weather.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Patchy fog will be around this morning before a pleasant afternoon. Temperatures today will be in the low 70s with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures tonight will be muggy and warm in the upper 50s ahead of the storms on Tuesday.

Up Next: On Tuesday afternoon, showers and storms are expected to develop and some of them may be on the stronger side. There is a level 2/5 slight risk for severe weather across south Louisiana for the possibility of large hail, gusty damaging winds, and tornadoes. Storms will begin to develop as early as 11 am and will continue until sunset. Be sure you have at least one way to receive warning information if storms in your area to become severe on Tuesday afternoon. There will be a lull in the storm activity until a cold front moves in.

The cold front will then come through the area late Tuesday into very early Wednesday. There will be another round of showers and storms with the main overnight concern being heavy downpours and gusty winds. These storms will start up around 10pm and clear before sunrise on Wednesday. This cold front will bring some cooler temperatures. Wednesday afternoon will be in the low 70s and then overnight temperatures will fall into the low 40s. Areas north of Baton Rouge may dip into the upper 30s. Thursday will be much cooler with high temperatures in the upper 50s and overnight lows again in the 40s. Temperatures will rebound into the 70s as we approach the weekend. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics

No activity expected for the next 5 days.