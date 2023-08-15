Monday AM Forecast: steamy start but slight relief possible this week

This is the 23rd morning that we have hit 80-degrees or above for the overnight low, and this trend looks to continue though the week. The dangerous heat will stick around to begin the new week. However, a weak front will offer a few showers and slightly less humidity during the middle of the week.

An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING will be in effect Monday from 10am to 7pm for the entire Storm Station Forecast Area. Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values possibly exceeding 115 degrees are expected. Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Today & Tonight: Plenty of early sunshine will drive temperatures into the upper 90s by lunchtime on Monday with most maximizing around 100 degrees during the afternoon. Adding in seasonably high humidity will result in feels-like temperatures over 113 degrees at times between late morning and late afternoon. Most locations will stay dry again. The overnight hours will be mostly clear and it will stay very stuffy again as low temperatures remain in the low 80s.

Up Next: On Tuesday, a very week front will drift in between the I-10 and I-20 corridors. It will still get plenty hot with high temperatures in the upper 90s, but this boundary will help to trigger some isolated, afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Where rain occurs, thermometers will be popped back into the 80s and even those that stay dry, could see the temperatures tamed by associated clouds. This front will begin to fall apart as it drifts closer to the Metro Area, but is expected to filter some less humid air into the region. As a result, lows on Wednesday and Thursday morning will get back into the mid 70s. Those afternoons will stay hot and dry with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

The Tropics: For the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea and Atlantic Ocean, there are no active storms. Tropical development is not expected over the next seven days.

--Josh

