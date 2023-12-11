Monday AM Forecast: Near-freezing start for many, cool temps this afternoon

Cold air behind the front that brought showers and storms to the state over the weekend is making for a near freezing start to the week for many. Temperatures stay cool all week with dry conditions and skies that are a mix of sun and clouds.

Today & Tonight: After temperatures dip into the lower 30s across the state early on Monday, plenty of sunshine makes for another beautiful day here in southern Louisiana. Temperatures this afternoon are slightly below average, near 62°. Winds are calm but will become light by this evening, which keeps overnight lows a bit warmer than this morning, in the upper 30s. Although, we can't rule out some areas of frost early Tuesday morning.

Up Next: High pressure keeps our forecast quiet for the majority of the workweek. Clouds gradually building back into the region through the rest of the week. Overnight lows will also gradually increase while afternoon highs hold steady in the mid-60s.

Similar to last week, our next impact arrives by the weekend. Around that time, an upper-level disturbance known as a “cutoff low” will influence our weather. This could increase rain chances Friday through Sunday. However, cutoff lows are notoriously difficult to forecast. This is because they tend to be slow-moving and make last minute adjustments to their motion. For this reason, expect changes to the weekend forecast in the coming days. The Storm Station will be monitoring this system closely.

-- Emma Kate Cowan

