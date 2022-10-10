Latest Weather Blog
Monday AM Forecast: Get the grass cut, finally some rain in the forecast
Just a couple more dry days in the forecast before some quick showers move through on Wednesday.
THE FORECAST
Today & Tomorrow: A chilly start this morning with temperatures dipping into the mid-50s. Plenty of sunshine expected today and daytime highs will be right around seasonable at 83°. Winds today will be lighter and out of the east, and we are going to start to see a gradual east-southeasterly turn in the winds bringing in more moisture in the forecast. No clouds expected today and no rain in the forecast again. Overnight temperatures will drop back into the mid-50s and skies will stay completely clear.
Up Next: Tuesday will be a near repeat of today. Waking up to mostly clear skies and temperatures on the cooler side. During the day, temperatures will begin to heat into the mid-80s and winds will remain breezy and out of the east. Into the evening hours temperatures will drop back down but not as cool at what we have been seeing. Wednesday morning will start unseasonably warm with temperatures in the mid-60s. Southerly flow will have a large impact on the upcoming forecast. Moisture funneling into the area will help fuel some afternoon showers in the forecast before the cold frontal passage. The cold front will be moving in Wednesday overnight into early Thursday morning. Early cloud cover will prevent daytime highs from reaching the mid-80s on Thursday. Once the front passes we will see more clear comfortable conditions into the weekend. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.
Trending News
The Storm Station has you covered with hour-by-hour weather tracking is available for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Officials hope renovations at Baton Rouge Zoo will benefit surrounding neighborhoods
-
Officers on leave after gunfight at Highland apartment
-
Daycare employees fired after viral video showing terrified children
-
Drought conditions drop Mississippi River waters, exposing 19th-century shipwreck
-
Car struck by gunfire on I-12 early Saturday morning; 2 people hurt
Sports Video
-
Texas A&M Commerce beats #19 Southeastern on homecoming 31-28
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 4: Central's Glen Cage
-
Plaquemine's Jayden Rogers leading the Green Devils through music
-
Southeastern knocks off #4 Incarnate Word on Eli Sawyer game winning touchdown...
-
McKinley High's homecoming football game canceled after bench-clearing brawl broke out between...