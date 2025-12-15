Monday AM forecast: Frigid start to the week, but a big warm-up is expected

Cold air has fully settled into the Capital Area this morning behind a strong overnight cold front, bringing the coldest temperatures of the season so far. Wind chills are running in the teens and 20s early today, with a widespread Cold Weather Advisory in effect. While today stays chilly, a steady warm-up begins by midweek.

Today and tonight: Monday starts bitterly cold across Baton Rouge and surrounding communities, with morning temperatures in the 20s and wind chills feeling closer to the teens in exposed areas. Gusty north winds continue through the morning before gradually easing this afternoon, with plenty of sunshine helping highs recover into the upper 40s to near 50.

Clear skies and diminishing winds tonight will allow temperatures to fall quickly again. Most areas north and east of Baton Rouge will drop into the upper 20s, with near-freezing readings closer to the city and southward.

Up Next: Tuesday remains cool to start but marks the beginning of a noticeable warming trend as winds turn back onshore. Highs climb to near 60 Tuesday, then jump into the 70s Wednesday.





By Thursday, temperatures push well above normal, with highs reaching the upper 60s to low 70s across the Baton Rouge area. A weak front will pass through Thursday night with a few showers, then dry weather returns Friday and Saturday.

What to look out for: This morning’s cold snap is the main concern, with cold weather advisories in effect and wind chills low enough to pose a risk to pets, plants, and exposed pipes. While temperatures moderate quickly by midweek, even warmer weather is expected for the Christmas week.

– Dave

