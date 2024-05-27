Monday AM Forecast: First Heat Advisory of 2024 goes into effect today

A Heat Advisory will go into effect for all of southern Louisiana at Noon on Monday. Feels-like temperatures could inch closer to 110° by peak heating on Memorial Day.

Today & Tonight: For the first time since September, a Heat Advisory will go into effect for the entire capital area. Feels-like temperatures will be near 90° to start the day, then quickly rise to near 100° by 10 a.m.. Heat indices will in the 108°+ territory by peak heating, necessitating the Heat Advisory on this Memorial Day.

The combination of heat and humidity could lead to heat illnesses is proper precautions are not taken. Wear lightweight and loose clothing, drink plenty of fluids, take action if you see symptoms of heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

As far as rain chances are concerned, overall odds are fairly low for the morning aside from a stray shower or storm north of the interstate. While the rest of the day looks largely dry, spotty storms will be possible by afternoon as the heat cranks upward. Most will stay dry. Into Monday night, we'll see a few clouds with overnight lows in the mid-70s. A weak cold front will arrive and will play a key role in the forecast for the rest of the week.

Up Next: An arriving cold front stalls out over the region for the remainder of the week. The front will separate humid air from not-so-humid air. Since the front will sit on top of us, we'll end up seeing differences in humidity from town to town. The muggiest air will be found to the south, and drier air will be found to the north. Regardless, there will be some humidity to feel.

The front will also act as an impetus for shower and thunderstorm activity. The Storm Station 7-Day Forecast features daily rain chances. While rain is not guaranteed in your backyard every day, there's a good chance spotty storms will be in the region just about every day. We are more confident in cooling temperatures. High temperatures scale back to the lower-90s by Wednesday. We do not expect and heat alerts to close out the workweek.

The Tropics: No tropical system are expected to develop in the next seven days.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

