Civil Air Patrol to conduct training exercise in Livingston Parish over weekend
SATSUMA — The U.S. Air Force Auxiliary Civil Air Patrol will be conducting an emergency training exercise on Saturday in Livingston Parish, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said on their Facebook.
The service training, which will take place south of Interstate 12 in Satsuma, will consist of multiple flyovers of low-flying aircraft. The area will be marked with Civil Air Patrol signage that will be set up on Friday.
