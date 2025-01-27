Monday AM Forecast: Few showers around to start off a warm week

Conditions will be much warmer this week, with highs and lows above average. Not only will it be warmer, but a few fronts will cause some wet weather.

Today & Tonight: After some isolated showers early driven by a weak cold front, the rest of Monday will be dry. There will even be some clearing in the afternoon and evening, with some sunshine returning. Given how weak the front is, not much of a temperature drop is expected. Highs will make it to the mid to upper 60s. Since we will be mostly clear in the overnight hours, lows will be able to drop into the mid to upper 40s.

Up Next: The previously mentioned cold front will stall offshore on Tuesday, keeping the area on the dry side of the front. This will cause Tuesday to be a rather nice day, with a mixture of sun and high clouds. Highs will be near 66 degrees. By Wednesday, this front will lift north as a warm front. In response, clouds will increase, rain chances will climb, and temperatures will remain above average through the remainder of the workweek. Only a few light spotty showers will be possible Wednesday and Thursday. That will change on Friday as numerous showers and thunderstorms roll through in advance of another cold front. Severe weather is not expected at this time, and up to an inch of rain will be possible with this round.

This front will once again be weak, so don’t expect to find cooler temperatures on the other side of it. Both highs and lows appear to remain above average in the long term, beyond the next seven days.

