Monday AM Forecast: Clear today, Strong storms possible Tuesday

A risk for severe storms moves in on Tuesday afternoon.

THE FORECAST

Stream LIVE news here.

Today & Tonight: We are in for another mostly sunny and cool day. Temperatures this afternoon will max out in the upper 50s and tonight temperatures will be in the low 40s.

Tracking a risk for severe storms on Tuesday. Check out the latest forecast this morning on 2une In!

LIVE STREAM: https://t.co/LpdS0fJMms pic.twitter.com/EORER4nIgn — Marisa Nuzzo WBRZ (@marisanuzzowx) January 23, 2023

Up Next: On Tuesday showers and storms will bubble up beginning in the afternoon and they will bring a risk for severe weather in the form of high wind gusts, heavy downpours, and possible tornadoes. All parts of the WBRZ viewing area are in a risk for severe storms. The risk gets higher further south and east. Be sure you have a way to receive warnings in the event that Tuesday storms become severe in your area. Check current conditions on the WBRZ Weather App before driving, so you can avoid heavy downpours or any severe warned storms. The day will end with a cold front brining a final round of rain after sunset and we will dry out heading into Wednesday.

Reminder: With the threat for impactful weather— Strong Storms —please have access to alerts through the day Tuesday. You can download or activate the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device or turn on a NOAA Weather Radio for bulletins such as watches and urgent warnings. Of course, WBRZ, WBRZ+ and the Cable Weather Channel will have updates as active weather dictates.

After the cold front clears out late on Tuesday night, cooler and drier air will move in. High temperatures for the rest of the week will be capped in the 50s. Overnight lows will be frosty, dipping into the mid-30s. Areas north of Baton Rouge will likely hit freezing by Friday morning. Into the weekend, temperatures will rebound into the 60s with overnight lows in the 50s. The next chance for isolated showers comes in late on Saturday night. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Tweets by WBRZweather