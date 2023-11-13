Monday AM Forecast: A soggy start to the workweek

Light rain showers this morning will gradually increase in intensity throughout the day and into the overnight. Over the next 48 hours we are expected to gather a beneficial amount of rain for the first time in quite a while.

Today & Tonight: This morning starts off with light showers and plenty of cloud cover. Once dry air in the mid-levels of the atmosphere mixes out, rainfall intensity will become more moderate to heavy at times later today and into tomorrow. Pack an umbrella for the next 48 hours or so as numerous showers can be expected through early Wednesday. As a result of the rainier conditions, temperatures will not move much over the next few days, only ranging from the upper 50s into the 60s with plenty of cloud cover as well.

Up Next: After we see beneficial rain to start off the workweek, the gulf low that brings the wet conditions continues it's trek East taking rain chances with it. The second half of the workweek will be dry with some clouds sticking around. Although by Thursday the sun should break back out and temperatures will be slightly above average in the mid to upper 70s through Sunday.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

The Tropics: A broad area of low pressure is likely to form over the southwestern Caribbean Sea in a few days. Gradual development is possible thereafter, and a tropical depression could form late this week while the system drifts northeastward across the western and central portions of the Caribbean Sea.

-- Emma Kate Cowan

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.