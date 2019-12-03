Moderating temperature trend to begin

After the coldest temperatures in the 7-day forecast, a slow warming trend will occur through Friday. Coincidentally, that is the next time the area could see rain.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: On Tuesday, high temperatures will recover to the low 60s after a freezing start. Sunny afternoon skies will stay clear overnight. Winds will be light. Low temperatures will dip into the upper 30s and low 40s.

Up Next: A surface high pressure system will move to the northeast on Wednesday. A gradual change in wind direction to the east, and eventually southeast, will allow temperatures to moderate through the remainder of the workweek. Highs will break back into the 70s by Friday. At that time, a ragged cold front will approach the area and create isolated to scattered showers and storms. Another one will come by on Sunday.

THE EXPLANATION:

A surface high-pressure system will move from the central Gulf Coast to southern Appalachian Mountains Tuesday through Thursday. Zonal, west to east flow will continue in the upper levels. As a result, a gradual return to onshore flow on Wednesday and Thursday along with continued clear skies will allow temperatures to moderate. A weak, shortwave trough will race into the region Thursday night into Friday. With some onshore flow ahead of this feature, the atmosphere should be primed for clouds and showers to develop. While instability will be limited, there could be just enough wind shear for a thunderstorm or two—perhaps strong. Expect a brief break on Saturday with another chance for rain on Sunday.

--Josh

