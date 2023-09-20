79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Mitchell's career high lifts Lady Tigers past Arkansas

5 years 7 months 18 hours ago Sunday, February 18 2018 Feb 18, 2018 February 18, 2018 9:05 PM February 18, 2018 in Sports
By: Mike Gaither

Baton Rouge, LA - The LSU Lady Tigers knocked off Arkansas 62-57 behind a career-high19 points from Ayana Mitchell on Sunday.

Mitchell picked up her sixth double-double of the season, adding 13 rebounds and four steals to her 19 points. Raigyne Louis also added a double-double to the mix. She poured in 15 points, ten rebounds and six steals.

It was a quiet night for Chloe Jackson, she added eight points, four rebounds, two assists and four steals.

The Lady Tigers improved to 18-7 (10-4 SEC) overall.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days