Missouri baseball gets to Holman, evens series with LSU

COLUMBIA, Missouri - The Missouri baseball team chased LSU ace Luke Holman from the mound in the fifth inning and held on late to win 8-7 Saturday.

Holman pitched 4.2 innings and allowed six runs (five earned). It ties Holman's most runs allowed in an LSU uniform.

Missouri took a 7-2 lead into the eighth inning, but LSU fought back. Hayden Travinski hit a two-run home run in the eighth, and Tommy White blasted a two-run home run in the ninth to bring the tying run to the plate. Jared Jones struck out, and then Ashton Larson grounded out to end the game.

LSU falls to 24-16 overall and 4-13 in SEC play. LSU still has a chance at their first SEC series win, playing Missouri in the rubber match Sunday at 2 p.m.