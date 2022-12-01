Latest Weather Blog
Mississippi man accused of biting someone's nose off
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man is out on bond after being accused of biting a person’s nose off Monday night.
The incident occurred in the Hollywood Casino parking lot in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi. Police officers responded to a complaint of an assault and arrived to find a victim with a disfiguring facial injury.
“The investigation determined that suspect, Mark Curtis Wells, bit the nose off of the victim,” Bay St. Louis Police Chief Toby Schwartz said in a news release.
According to the release, officers learned an argument had ensued prior to the incident between Wells and the victim over a golf game played at a neighboring golf course. The argument continued throughout the day until it culminated in the casino parking lot.
Wells initially fled the scene in a dark-colored Tesla, but later turned himself in. He was charged with felony mayhem and booked into the Hancock County jail on a $50,000 bond. He paid down the bond and was released from custody less than an hour after being booked, reported the Biloxi Sun Herald.
Trending News
An attorney for Wells could not immediately be reached for comment.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
DOTD: Some road projects may be pushed back due to rising cost...
-
Black and Gold Report: New Orleans Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
-
Food trucks return to city of Baker after mayor vetos ban; city...
-
Decision to arrest mom over recording devices at school was 'heavy-handed,' legal...
-
BRPD says tipster calls are up, but since last year nearly 150...
Sports Video
-
Black and Gold Report: New Orleans Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
-
Southeastern hosting Idaho in first round of FCS Playoffs Saturday
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner: U-High's Keylan Moses
-
Southeastern running back Derrick Graham has a deep passion for rodeo
-
Southeastern to face Idaho in first round of FCS Playoffs