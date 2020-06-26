82°
Missing teen from West Baton Rouge last seen Wednesday

Friday, June 26 2020
WEST BATON ROUGE- Deputies say 16-year-old Jason Strebeck was last seen in West Baton Rouge late Wednesday, June 24.

Strebeck's last known location may be near Erwinville or Baton Rouge, but detectives are not certain.

He was last seen wearing a dark blue t-shirt, camouflage shorts, and navy athletic slides.

Strebeck has reddish-pink hair with very short sides and longer hair on top.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Jason Strebeck is urged to contact the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office Detective Briant Landry or Detective Chris Conaway by calling 225-490-8599.

