72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

MISSING PERSON: BR Police searching for man last seen in Sherwood Forest area

3 hours 19 minutes 6 seconds ago Thursday, November 11 2021 Nov 11, 2021 November 11, 2021 9:52 AM November 11, 2021 in News
Source: Baton Rouge Police Department
By: WBRZ Staff
Walter Jackson

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for 60-year-old Walter Jackson.

Jackson, a diabetic who does not have his medication with him, was last seen October 20 in the Sherwood Forest area.

Police say the possibility of foul play cannot be ruled out.

Trending News

Anyone with knowledge of Jackson's whereabouts is urged to contact the Baton Rouge Police Department at (225) 389-2000.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days