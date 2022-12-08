Missing man found dead in East Feliciana Parish, sheriff says

75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Thursday, December 08 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
CLINTON - A body discovered in East Feliciana Parish Thursday is believed to be that of man who went missing weeks ago.

The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office said the body was found sometime before 3 p.m. Thursday in the area of Old South Drive and LA 67. The remains have not been formally identified yet, but the sheriff's office believes the person is 47-year-old Robert "Robby" Culpepper of Clinton.

Reports suggested that Culpepper went missing sometime in November. 

Investigators do not suspect foul play in his death at this time. 

