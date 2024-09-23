79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Missing 81-year-old woman from Gonzales found

Monday, September 23 2024
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES — An 81-year-old woman who was reported missing Monday has been found. 

Authorities said she is safe. 

