92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Missing 73-year-old man with Alzheimer found dead

1 hour 44 minutes 18 seconds ago Saturday, June 01 2019 Jun 1, 2019 June 01, 2019 3:16 PM June 01, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Nadeen Abusada

ST HELENA PARISH- Police are investigating a missing 73-year-old man who was found dead just a mile away from his home.

Kent Davis was reported missing from his residence on May 31st on Hwy-440 Kentwood in St.Helena Parish

Authorities report Davis has Alzheimer's disease.

The death is still under investigation.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days