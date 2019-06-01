92°
Missing 73-year-old man with Alzheimer found dead
ST HELENA PARISH- Police are investigating a missing 73-year-old man who was found dead just a mile away from his home.
Kent Davis was reported missing from his residence on May 31st on Hwy-440 Kentwood in St.Helena Parish
Authorities report Davis has Alzheimer's disease.
The death is still under investigation.
