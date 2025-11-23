67°
Latest Weather Blog
Missing 3-month-old found safely in Pointe Coupee Parish
UPDATE: The child has been located safely.
NEW ROADS - An amber alert was issued in Pointe Coupee Parish early Sunday morning.
A woman was accused of abducting a 3-month-old. The child was last seen at 3:18 p.m. on Bayou Run Drive in New Roads.
Mims was driving a blue Toyota Yaris, LA plate 533HZE.
If you have any information, authorities urge you to call 911 immediately.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU football squeaks by Western Kentucky
-
East Baton Rouge Parish Library turns to community after failed funding proposition
-
In response to Kelly lawsuit, LSU board gives new president authority to...
-
City and parish leaders discuss how de-consolidated government would work
-
East Baton Rouge Parish Juvenile Court hosts fourth annual National Adoption Day