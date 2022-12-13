Missing 14-year-old last seen in Shreveport found safe Tuesday morning

UPDATE: Scarbrough was found safe Tuesday morning. State police have canceled the advisory.

SHREVEPORT - State police issued a missing child advisory for a teenager last seen in Caddo Parish Sunday.

Troopers are searching for Fairchild Scarbrough who is approximately 6'1" and 165 pounds. He was last seen possibly riding a blue bike around Yukon Drive in Shreveport. Troopers say he has a mental health condition that may impair his judgment.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office at (318) 422-7097.