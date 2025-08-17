Miss Louisiana for America Strong headed for Las Vegas to compete for national title

BATON ROUGE— Miss Louisiana for America Strong 2025–2026, Carolyn Nicole Hill, will head to Las Vegas Tuesday to represent Louisiana in the Miss for America Strong National Pageant.

Hill was crowned on June 13 in Tangipahoa Parish. She will compete against 51 other contestants from across the country for the national title.

Established in 2019 by the Mrs. America Organization, Miss for America Strong was created to honor and empower women who are single, divorced or widowed. The pageant celebrates women’s achievements, provides a platform for community impact and supports advocacy for causes that strengthen society.

The Miss for America Strong National Pageant will be held at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino on Monday, August 25, 2025, at 7 p.m. CST.