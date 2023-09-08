Minors facing murder charges after man dies from wounds sustained in March robbery

BATON ROUGE - Two teenagers accused of shooting a man during a botched armed robbery had their charges upgraded to murder after the victim died in a hospital this week.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the suspects, ages 16 and 17, were already in in the East Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention Center at the time of 37-year-old Arthur Nelson's death on Sept 4.

Nelson was shot during the robbery on Warfield Avenue on March 27. He had been hospitalized since the shooting.

The suspects, who were not identified due to their age, were both booked Friday on new charges of first-degree murder.