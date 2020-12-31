Minneapolis police involved in fatal shooting; body cam footage to be released Thursday

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota - About a mile from the location where George Floyd died at the hands of Minneapolis police in late May, another man was shot and killed by Minneapolis police officers on Wednesday (Dec. 30) night in the city's Powderhorn neighborhood during a traffic stop.

According to CNN, the deceased man was an armed felony suspect who began shooting at the officers.

Chief Medaria Arradondo explained what happened, saying, "Initial witness statements indicate that the subject involved in this felony stop fired first at Minneapolis police officers who then exchanged gunfire with the suspect."

This is the department's first fatal officer-involved shooting since the death of George Floyd, according to a police spokesman.

"MPD officers were unharmed and an adult female was a passenger in this subject vehicle was unharmed as well," Arradondo added.

Officials did not offer any details about the suspect in the Wednesday shooting. When asked about the race of those involved, police said more information will be released in the coming days, along with the identities of the officers.

The officers had body cameras that were activated, Arradondo confirmed, adding that the footage will be released Thursday (Dec. 31).

"I want the community to be able to see what occurred and I think that that is part of us again moving forward and wanting to make sure we get the facts out there."

George Floyd's death, which was captured on video, sparked a series of national demonstrations calling for racial justice and action against police brutality.