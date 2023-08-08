96°
Million-dollar lottery ticket sold out of Hammond gas station
HAMMOND - A lucky customer of a Hammond gas station won $1 million after Friday's lottery drawing.
According to the Louisiana Lottery's social media, a winning ticket was sold from the Quick Way on West University Avenue. The ticket was revealed to be a $1 million winner after Friday's Mega Millions drawing.
