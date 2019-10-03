Mike Pence visiting La. ahead of gubernatorial election; Trump visit planned around possible runoff

NEW ORLEANS - Vice President Mike Pence will visit Louisiana over the weekend in an attempt to rally residents to vote out Democratic Governor John Bel Edwards.

Nola.com reports Pence will be in suburban New Orleans Saturday afternoon, but details on the event are still scarce.

President Trump has not individually endorsed either Republican candidate for governor but encouraged Louisiana voters to support both Eddie Rispone and Ralph Abraham this week.

The election is set for Oct. 12, with a Nov. 16 runoff if none of the candidates earn more than 50 percent of the vote.

Sources within the Louisiana GOP say the president is expected to visit the state if the election comes down to a runoff between Edwards or either of his Republican challengers.