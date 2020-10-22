Middle school student pulled out of class for wearing 'Trump 2020' mask

PRAIRIEVILLE - A mom is expressing frustration after her 13-year-old son was told he could not wear his "Trump 2020" mask at Prairieville Middle School.

"We want people to be able to wear whatever they want and express what they believe. If my 13-year-old feels like he wants to wear a 'back the blue' mask or a Trump mask, I want him to feel like he can do that," Tessi Lorio said.

Her son, Jacob, is a seventh grader at Prairieville Middle.

Jacob says he was pulled outside of his P.E. class Thursday for sporting the mask. When he walked outside, Lorio says the school disciplinarian took off Jacob's mask and told him he wasn't allowed to wear it.

"The kids learn about social studies, they learn about politics. Why would that be prohibited? We're in America and it's the president. I just don't understand," she said.

School leaders, told her the Trump mask is against school policy, citing that students are not allowed to wear accessories "with inappropriate decorations or advertisements." Lorio feels as if the school district is silencing her son, who she says has a right to freely express himself.

"When I read the policy and I think about the definitions they describe in their school handbook, it just doesn't fit into that category. If my son is disciplined for it I would be furious," Lorio said.

The Ascension Parish School district did not answer our specific questions regarding Trump masks but referred us back to school policy.