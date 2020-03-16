Middle District postpones trials due to coronavirus

BATON ROUGE - Officials with the Middle District have announced that all civil and criminal trials (bench and jury) have been postponed to a later date, which will be determined by the presiding judge on or after May 1.

This postponement does not affect any other pending deadlines other than the pre-trial conference and trial dates.

All civil evidentiary hearings and other in-court hearings and proceedings requiring personal appearances, on the dockets of the United States District Court and the United States Bankruptcy Court, set between the date of this Order and April 10 will need to be rescheduled at the discretion of, the presiding Judge.

Click here for more information on the Middle District and here for more information on the postponement due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

The eastern district in New Orleans has yet to postpone trials.