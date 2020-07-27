Miami Marlins' Monday night game canceled as team members, coaches test positive for COVID

The Miami Marlins' home opener against the Baltimore Orioles on Monday night has been postponed, as coronavirus cases continue to pop up among the team.

According to ESPN, eight more players and two coaches with the Marlins have tested positive for the virus amid an outbreak within their clubhouse that brought the total number of cases to at least 14 as of Monday, July 27.

The Marlins remain in Philadelphia and continue to undergo testing after their weekend series there. Baltimore general manager Mike Elias confirmed that the game in Miami was postponed.

On Sunday, four Marlins players tested positive for the coronavirus, including that day's starter, Jose Urena, according to sources familiar with the situation, leading the team to delay its postgame trip home amid concerns about a possible outbreak.

The Marlins were already going to be without the services of Urena, catcher Jorge Alfaro, who was placed on the injured list before their season opener on Friday, infielder Garrett Cooper and outfielder Harold Ramirez.

Before the Marlins' opening series in Philadelphia, the team played a an exhibition game in Atlanta on Wednesday. It's also possible that the infections occurred there.

The Yankees begin a series in Philadelphia Monday night and would use the same clubhouse that the Marlins used.

Sources told reporters the Yankees have been informed that the visitors' clubhouse has been completely fumigated several times. The Yankees also brought their own clubhouse personnel down from New York City to work the game, if it happens. No final decisions regarding the game have been made at this point.