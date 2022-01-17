Metro councilmember sued over home improvements

BATON ROUGE - The saga involving an East Baton Rouge Metro Councilman and his neighbor continues. The neighbor has filed a lawsuit over the councilman's backyard oasis at a property outside of his district.

From the start, Eugene Michelli has asked that his neighbor follows the rules. It's why he and his wife have filed a lawsuit asking the court to make sure it happens.

"I don't know what else to do," Michelli said. "I mean, he won't speak to me so I don't know if we can make a compromise."

Last year, Michelli's Baton Rouge home flooded. He says it happened because of property improvements made by District 6 Councilman Cleve Dunn at a house he owns in District 8.

Since that flooding event, Michelli has replaced the floors in the home and planted fresh sod in the front yard. Yet, there's still concern he could flood again.

"With the way he built the roof it just pours into our property bad," Michelli said.

When it rains, Michelli says the water drains into their yard and washes away the dirt. Dunn told 2 On Your Side previously that he's not responsible for the flooding concerns.

Last year, the city-parish failed Dunn's property on multiple inspections saying violations exist. Violations include a fence that appears to be built over the property line, a structure that's built too close to the servitude, and a driveway that's too wide.

The inspection department says the work was not permitted.

The lawsuit filed on behalf of Michelli and his wife asks Dunn to "follow the rules." Michelli says he's looking for his worries to be cleaned up.

"Until we can get something done with the building and the roofing and the drainage, nothing can be fixed," he said.

Dunn's attorney was reached for comment but none was given. Paperwork has been filed to dismiss the lawsuit.