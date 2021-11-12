'Meth sandwich': 4 arrested after drugs found inside loaf of bread

LAFOURCHE PARISH - Four people are now in custody after police discovered a "meth sandwich" in a suspected drug dealer's vehicle.

On Nov. 9, Narcotics agents pulled over 46-year-old Reggie Estay - already under investigation the distribution of methamphetamine and with a warrant out for his arrest. During a search of the vehicle, a K-9 alerted them to a bag containing over 50 grams of suspected meth in a hollowed-out loaf of bread.

Once they obtained a warrant to search Estay's house, agents found cash and more meth. Three other people in the house - 53-year-old Robin Morant, 40-year-old Sherman Allen Jr., and 41-year-old Sue Gisclair - were found with methamphetamine and arrested.

According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office, this is not the first time Estay has been booked on possession of drugs. Agents also arrested him back in May after searching his house.

All four people were booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux.