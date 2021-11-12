66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

'Meth sandwich': 4 arrested after drugs found inside loaf of bread

1 hour 10 minutes 17 seconds ago Friday, November 12 2021 Nov 12, 2021 November 12, 2021 5:01 PM November 12, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LAFOURCHE PARISH - Four people are now in custody after police discovered a "meth sandwich" in a suspected drug dealer's vehicle.

On Nov. 9, Narcotics agents pulled over 46-year-old Reggie Estay - already under investigation the distribution of methamphetamine and with a warrant out for his arrest. During a search of the vehicle, a K-9 alerted them to a bag containing over 50 grams of suspected meth in a hollowed-out loaf of bread.

Once they obtained a warrant to search Estay's house, agents found cash and more meth. Three other people in the house - 53-year-old Robin Morant, 40-year-old Sherman Allen Jr., and 41-year-old Sue Gisclair - were found with methamphetamine and arrested.

According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office, this is not the first time Estay has been booked on possession of drugs. Agents also arrested him back in May after searching his house.

Trending News

All four people were booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days