'Mental health crisis' led to attempted murder-suicide in St. Tammany Parish, deputies say

MANDEVILLE - Deputies announced Thursday that a man fatally shot himself after shooting another man over the weekend.

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office responded to the shooting at a home on Dupre Street near Mandeville on Sunday night. When deputies arrived, they found two victims, one of whom was pronounced dead at the scene.

Further investigation through the coroner's office revealed one of the victims was suffering from a "mental health crisis" before he shot the other and then fatally shot himself.

Further information on the surviving victim was not available.

“This is an absolute tragedy for all parties involved,” Sheriff Smith said. “Unfortunately, mental health is a real issue in our community, but I want everyone to know there are resources, including our Crisis Intervention Team, available to them. If you are in crisis or know someone who is please call the suicide hotline, 211, or call 911. Help is available.”