Men ticketed for illegally hunting gators, including massive 12-footer

CALCASIEU PARISH - Two men were ticketed for illegally hunting three gators.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says Jerryd Tassin, 37, of Marksville, and Hilton Rushing, 37, of Denham Springs, were cited Monday for hunting alligators in Avoyelles Parish before the hunting season opened.

The department says the hunt happened Aug. 30. The men allegedly used tags from other areas on the illegally captured gators. Rushing also had no license, the department says.

Agents seized a 12-foot alligator and two 4 to 6-foot alligators and Tassin’s last alligator tag.

Taking alligators during a closed season and from an unapproved area each brings a $400 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail for each offense. Taking alligators without a license carries a $250 to $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail. The men may also face civil restitution totaling $1,127 for the replacement value of the illegally taken alligators.