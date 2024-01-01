Men accused of tossing kittens arrested for animal cruelty

NEW IBERIA - The Humane Society reports a pair of men accused of throwing two kittens out on the side of a New Iberia road have been arrested on animal cruelty charges.

Rocky Gates, Director of the Angel Paws Adoption agency, was leaving her facility around noon on Saturday when she said she saw two young men pull over in a truck, get out of the vehicle and then proceed to toss two kittens into tall grass near the edge of the road.

Gates said the men then got back in the truck and sped away from the scene. What they didn’t realize was that Gates was in pursuit, and she followed the men back to their residence where she confronted them. The young men ignored Gates as she tried to explain to them that releasing kittens into the wild is cruel to the cats.

Gates said she ten filed a criminal complaint against the two men at the New Iberia Sheriff’s Office for cruelty to animals.

"I was horrified at what I saw, because as a rescuer and animal lover, I know how domesticated animals suffer in the wild. Fortunately, we were able to return to the field where they were abandoned and rescue one of them. We are leaving food and water for the second one and hope to recapture and rehome it as well," says Ms. Gates. A photo of the rescued kitten, a 12 week old male tabby now named Zahne, is attached.

"We congratulate Ms. Gates for her forceful response to this tragedy and her efforts to locate the discarded kittens. In the animal rescue community, we know that it is a common practice to dump animals in secluded areas, hoping that no one will see the crime and that it will go unpunished. It is rare for someone to be caught in the act. So, this is fair warning to everyone who wants to abandon an animal. It is a criminal violation and it is much better to simply surrender the animal to a local shelter who can attempt to rehome it and provide it with adequate care in the interim," says Jeff Dorson, Director of the Humane Society of Louisiana.

Because of her efforts, the Human Society plans to present Ms. Gates with their “Golden Heart Award” that is bestowed upon individuals who show great compassion toward animals. She’ll also receive a check for $50 to go toward the adoption agency.