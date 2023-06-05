Memorial for 18-year-old University High student that went missing in the Bahamas held Sunday

BATON ROUGE - Friends and family waited patiently in line to pay their respects to the family of 18-year-old Cameron Robbins, who went missing during his senior trip in the Bahamas.

Services took place Sunday afternoon at Broadmoor United Methodist Church.

Robbins was on a senior trip with classmates in May when he went overboard on a night time cruise.

A video uploaded to social media sites shows Robbins in the ocean while passengers try to assist him by tossing a life ring to him. Robbins is shown swimming away before he disappears. It was the last time anyone saw him.

"He was in the water, not in distress, swimming very comfortably like he was in a swimming pool. he started swimming away from the life raft and that's where the video ended, so we aren't really sure why or when they lost sight of him," United Cajun Navy Vice President Brian Trascher said.

Students at University Lab School gathered to pray for their friend after hearing about the incident.

"A 13-year kid here at U-High, That's a special kid that's been here throughout his entire educational career. He's an athlete, great kid, great smile, great head of hair. Just one of the kids you're so proud of when they cross the stage," University Lab School Director Kevin George said.

For days, Officials in the Bahamas worked with the Coast Guard and United Cajun Navy to search for Robbins. That search was called off on the 26th of May after there were no signs of the teen.

"Had they found like maybe a piece of clothing or any kind of clue, that would cause them to extend that 48 hour period but if they don't get any kind of indication then that's usually when they call it off," Trascher said.

Sunday was closure of some sorts for friends, family and classmates. Officials at the Broadmoor United Methodist Church tell me that more than 500 people came out to say their goodbyes and send prayers to the Robbins family.