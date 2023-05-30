United Cajun Navy issues statement on called-off search for U-High grad who disappeared in the Bahamas

NASSAU - After the lengthy search for Cameron Robbins, a U-High graduate who vanished after he went overboard on a nighttime cruise in the Bahamas, was called off, the United Cajun Navy issued a statement about the concentrated search effort and its sympathies for the family.

Read the full statement below:

In 2019, the United Cajun Navy responded to the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas. The category 5 Hurricane was the strongest and most catastrophic disaster to hit the Bahamas in recorded history, and tied for strongest to make landfall in the Atlantic Basin.

In conjunction with other NGOs, the United Cajun Navy Florida chapter coordinated supplies from our warehouse in Baton Rouge, Louisiana as well as from other donors around the country.

We worked with members of the Bahamas Parliament, the Bahamas Royal Defence Force, USAID, US barge companies, and private boat and aircraft owners to deliver truckloads of emergency supplies to the affected islands. During this mission, the United Cajun Navy met and befriended many local Bahamians as well as US citizens who had dual residency in the Bahamas.

On May 24, 2023 the United Cajun Navy was contacted by a family friend of Cameron Robbins of Baton Rouge, LA, with an alert that the young man had gone missing off a vessel near Althol Island. Because of the missing person being both a US citizen and a minor, we knew that there were certain protocols outside of our normal deployment procedures that would have to be followed.

On May 25th, UCN Vice President and National Spokesman Brian Trascher spoke with representatives from the US Embassy in Nassau, as well as the US Coast Guard in Nassau. These and other local officials were alerted that UCN had already deployed volunteer Bahamian vessels and aircraft near the coordinates where Cam Robbins was last seen.

UCN also learned that the parents of Robbins had been in contact with US Representative Garrett Graves (Louisiana 6th District) to arrange emergency travel to the Bahamas. UCN arranged for the lodging of the Robbins family while they were meeting with local Bahamian investigators. UCN also arranged for a charter boat to take the Robbinses out to the MOB area, as well as other parts of the search area where US and Bahamian officials had been working since early on May 24th. On Sunday, May 28th, the Robbins family returned to Baton Rouge.

The United Cajun Navy would like to thank the U.S. Coast Guard Sector 7 Miami, the Bahamas Royal Navy, Royal Police Force, Associated Terminals, Congressman Garret Graves and many other officials and volunteers living in the Bahamas who assisted in the search for the missing Cameron Robbins.

"Cameron was from my hometown of Baton Rouge, and although the outcome was not what we expected, it was an honor and privilege to work alongside Bahamian officials MP Frederick McAlpine, Mr. Clayton Fernander, Commissioner of Police, ACP. Kenwood Taylor, Crime Management and Criminal Investigations," remarked Todd Terrell, Founder and President of the United Cajun Navy.

"I hope we were able to help bring closure to the family and friends of Cameron by knowing everyone did everything possible to locate him.

Not every search in large waterway areas results in a recovery, but knowing so many people dropped everything on a holiday weekend to help with this search is a positive way to bring closure to families and friends."

The United Cajun Navy was blessed to make so many lasting friendships in the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian, and will continue to support The Bahamian Islands during Hurricanes and other times of disaster through our United Cajun Navy Bahamas & Abaco Islands Chapter in the future.