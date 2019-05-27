Memorial Day: Remembering the fallen

EAST BATON ROUGE - In honor of Memorial Day, there will be several services held across the area.

As many of us around #Louisiana & the nation enjoy this #MemorialDay, let us not forget those who have sacrificed so much for the many freedoms we enjoy. Please take time today to remember & honor them, & have a safe #MemorialDay2019! pic.twitter.com/JIZdyA4uDH — LA State Police (@LAStatePolice) May 27, 2019

In Baton Rouge, people will gather at the USS Kidd for the annual ceremony.

The event will take place inside the Louisiana Memorial Plaza where around 7,000 names of fallen service members are etched into history. Officials say one more name will be added this year. William van Hearns of Columbia, Louisiana fought in Vietnam. Military records list his home as Chicago, Illinois so he was never included in Louisiana's casualty list.

The ceremony, which starts at 10 a.m., will begin with Louisiana-born Spanish militia killed in the American Revolution.

At the same time, residents will be gathering at the Veterans Park ceremony in Gonzales. Also at 10 a.m., there will be a ceremony at Evergreen Memorial Park in Denham Springs.

Over in Zachary, residents will gather at 11 a.m. at the Port Hudson National Cemetery for an event hosted by American Legion Post 502. Over the weekend, flags were placed on each grave.