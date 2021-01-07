Members of Louisiana's congressional delegation speak out on the violent assault of the US Capitol

BATON ROUGE - Senator Bill Cassidy gives his first-hand account Thursday of the chaotic Capitol siege in Washington D.C.

The reaction comes after they closed out what should have been a traditional ceremonial procedure to certify the election of President-Elect Joe Biden.

"I'm thinking wasn't Pence just there? And now he's gone. And then someone says, they've breached the Capitol, and someone else says there's a gunshot," Senator Cassidy said.

"Then they tell people to move away from the doors. You know they think it's an active shooter," Senator Cassidy said.

Congress members and the Vice President were forced into lockdown, taking shelter, and diving under desks.

Representative Garret Graves also condemned the actions of the seemingly angry mob of Trump supporters.

"When you cross the line into volatile behavior, and divisive behavior, that's not okay," Graves said.

Protesters scaled walls, broke barricades, and stormed through restricted areas of the building including house speaker Nancy Pelosi's office.

"There were people literally shaking and banging on some of the chamber doors while we were still in there. You can hear people screaming stop the steal. You can hear glass breaking," said Graves.

The Capitol was left in disarray.

Members of Congress of both parties placed some of the blame on President Trump.

"And I will not condone those comments and those behaviors," Graves said.

Louisiana Senator John Kennedy also issued a statement saying he too condemned the actions of the rioters.