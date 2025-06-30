82°
McKinley High School alumni take one last trip down memory lane before building renovation
BATON ROUGE - Former students of McKinley High School took one last walk through the building before it goes under renovation for two years.
The last walk-through was open to all alumni Monday from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m..
McKinley students and staff will move to the former Kenilworth Middle School campus, which currently houses the Baton Rouge Center for Visual and Performing Arts. While they are moving out, McKinley will be moving in.
"We're leaving for a couple of years and we want to invite, when we come back, all of our alumni, anybody who took part in making sure we were successful," MHS Principal Robert Webb said.. "Whenever we have our ribbon cutting, we want you to be a part of it."
