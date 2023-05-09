McKinley High quarterback dead after shooting at graduation party, school issues statement

BATON ROUGE- Family and friends say 18-year-old Bryant Lee has died Saturday after a shooting at a graduation party.

They said the McKinley High senior and starting quarterback for the 2016 season was shot Saturday while attending the party a few blocks from his North Baton Rouge home. Baton Rouge Police say one victim was struck in the head when the shooting occurred around 1:50 a.m.

According to EMS Spokesperson Mike Chustz , two others suffered minor injuries in the shooting.

"It's a sad situation," said Ken Hilton, head football coach at McKinley. "He was going to graduate in three days with a 3.5 GPA."

Baton Rouge Police were still gathering details about the shooting which occurred on Sparrow Street just off Scenic Highway in the Scotlandville area.

It's the second time in six months Lee was shot in the same part of Baton Rouge. In November, he was hit in the leg during a drive-by shooting while standing outside a house on 73rd Avenue. In both shootings, family and friends said he was an innocent bystander.

"We were shocked when he got shot the first time," Hilton said. "He didn't hangout with a bad crowd."

Family said Lee planned to attend Southern University in the fall for engineering.

Herman Brister, the principal of McKinley High, released a school statement regarding the incident:

"The entire faculty and staff at McKinley Senior High School wish to express our deepest sympathy to the family and friends of Bryant Lee. Bryant was an 18-year old dedicated scholar who put his academics above his job as the leader of our football team. Bryant transferred to McKinley High School from Scotlandville his sophomore year, and joined the Panther football team as quarterback.

Students and teachers alike will remember Bryant as intelligent, hard-working, focused, fun-loving and as having a great sense of humor. As a student he was concerned about his grades, as an athlete he played tough and gave it all he had. One of the characteristics coaches loved about him is that he was coachable. He was respected by his coaches and teammates.

It is hard to gauge the impact a young man like Bryant may have had in this world had he fulfilled his plans to attend college and carried his great attitude with him into his future endeavors. As we strive to complete the 2016-2017 school year, we at McKinley High School will give our students and teachers support in dealing with the tragic death of Bryant Lee, and will focus on encouraging our students to live in a way that honors his memory."