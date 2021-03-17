71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Mayor's Office: EBR City-Parish offices closing early due to weather risk

1 hour 8 minutes 51 seconds ago Wednesday, March 17 2021 Mar 17, 2021 March 17, 2021 4:55 AM March 17, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome issued an early morning notice Wednesday (March 17) stating that due to the anticipated threat of weather in the area, City-Parish buildings will be closed to the public on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 beginning 12:30 p.m.

Mayor Broome encouraged residents to monitor local weather reports and follow @RedStickReady on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

WBRZ’s Weather Team is keeping an eye on the situation and will provide viewers with detailed updates throughout the morning on Channel 2's 2une In from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. and on WBRZ Plus from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m.

>Click here to watch the latest live newscast from WBRZ online<

In addition to this, the WBRZ Weather Team can be followed on Facebook and Twitter  for frequent updates.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days