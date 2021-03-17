Mayor's Office: EBR City-Parish offices closing early due to weather risk

BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome issued an early morning notice Wednesday (March 17) stating that due to the anticipated threat of weather in the area, City-Parish buildings will be closed to the public on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 beginning 12:30 p.m.

Mayor Broome encouraged residents to monitor local weather reports and follow @RedStickReady on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

WBRZ’s Weather Team is keeping an eye on the situation and will provide viewers with detailed updates throughout the morning on Channel 2's 2une In from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. and on WBRZ Plus from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m.

>Click here to watch the latest live newscast from WBRZ online<

In addition to this, the WBRZ Weather Team can be followed on Facebook and Twitter for frequent updates.