Mayor reveals digital platform for public safety

May 26, 2016
Source: WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano

BATON ROUGE- Mayor Melvin “Kip” Holden and officials announced a digital platform on Thursday that supports public safety.

The platform is called the Baton Rouge Public Safety Common Operational Platform, or PSCOP, and is aimed to transform how area public safety agencies respond to and monitor operations and emergency situations.

The Mayor’s Office, Baton Rouge Police Department and the Department of Information Services have developed the interactive digital mapping platform that will consolidate public safety- related data inputs, streams and analytics into one central map-based environment.

Mayor Holden, William Daniel, chief administrative officer, Baton Rouge Police Department Chief Carl Dabadie and Eric Romero, interim director of information services, were present at the press conference announcing the platform.

