Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome inaugurated for second term

While surrounded by friends and family, Sharon Weston Broome was virtually sworn in at the River Center Branch Library Saturday for her second term as East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President.

"It is time to build on our foundation and reframe our future. The future will include improving quality of life issues, accelerating our economy, and investing in our infrastructure," said Weston Broome.

After taking the oath of office, Mayor Broome spelled out her vision for the city-parish.

Her message was clear. She believes citizens must unite for progress to happen.

"Different tests have caused responses, concern, and engagement for some more than others, but those who have love for this city and parish and have not sought to drive their own agenda, have found the intrinsic value in our togetherness," said Weston Broome.

Mayor Broome also reflected on the time she was first elected in 2016.

From crime and community policing to traffic woes and flood recovery, her administration faced many daunting issues.

She says her goal remains the same, and that's to unify the community.

"While these tests and stretching of the fabric of this community certainly presented their own hurdles to overcome, I stand here today to declare that as a whole we have remained together," she said.

Mayor Broome also tackled a few challenges in her speech including the global pandemic.

She also spoke about her efforts to improve the economy and local businesses.

Despite some trying times, she ensured the continued transformation of the city-parish.

"But I must ask that you join me in the shared idea of a greater tomorrow. For not just this generation, but for generations to come," said Weston Broome.