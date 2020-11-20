Latest Weather Blog
Mayor: No decision yet on changes to Baton Rouge Mardi Gras in 2021
BATON ROUGE - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome says she's not making any firm decision on changes to Mardi Gras celebrations in the capital area for at least another two weeks.
The mayor met virtually with parade organizers and medical professionals from throughout the area Friday to discuss plan for February. The mayor heard concerns from medical workers as well as potential alternatives for celebrating the holiday.
Despite New Orleans announcing this week that it would not allow parades next year, Broome said the parish government is not making a final decision on such celebrations until at least after the governor's current health order expires Dec. 5.
Read the full statement below.
Since March, residents in our city have made adjustments to their daily habits and routines due to the coronavirus pandemic – especially during beloved holidays.
At this point, we do not know where we will be with COVID-19 come early February, but we must ensure we take the proper precautions to protect our community, our residents, and our economy.
Today, I gathered community stakeholders, including many parade organizers and members of the medical community to discuss the upcoming Mardi Gras season. I welcome our parade organizers to propose events where participants can stay socially distanced and safe.
Currently the state’s Phase 3 order is in effect until December 4th. It would be prudent to wait until then to learn if an extended order would affect modified events during Mardi Gras.
