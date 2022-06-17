Latest Weather Blog
Mayor, grandma kills 12-foot gator: 'Don't mess with Nana'
LIVINGSTON, Tx. - A grandma in Texas is making headlines for the killing of an alligator that was years in the making.
Judy Cochran is the mayor of Livingston, Texas. But she took a break from politics this week to settle a score with a 12-foot gator. She believes the animal is responsible for eating a miniature horse that went missing from her ranch three years ago.
She says she finally caught up with the 580-pound culprit Monday.
"This is what I killed on Monday and several wrote back, 'no you did not.' I said yes, I did do that," Cochran told KTRK after she posted the photo on social media.
Cochran's county in Texas is one of a few where you can only kill a gator 20 days of the year.
According to KTRK, the gator is now at a local taxidermist where its head and tail will be mounted. Cochran said she'll have the body of the gator fashioned into boots.
"Don't mess with Nana," said Cochran, laughing as she spoke with a reporter. "My grandchildren call me Nana."
